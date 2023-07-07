Welcome to mom life, Da Brat! Rapper and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart welcome baby boy

Da Brat can now add "mom" to her long list of achievements.

The "Funkdafied" rapper, 49, welcomed her first son, a baby boy, with wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart on July 6.

The couple revealed the news and sweet photos with People, sharing that their "perfect" bundle of joy entered the world at 8:30 p.m. ET, weighing in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. He was born in Da Brat's hometown of Atlanta.

"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" the star said. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way."

As for the little one's name, the couple said they were tempted to change it from its original, True Legend Harris-Dupart, to Perfect, but they are sticking with True.

Da Brat tells People she's "Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy."

"This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined," she added.

Da Brat and Judy first announced the news of their pregnancy back in February, just over a year to the day they tied the knot on February 2, 2022.

