Welcome to the charts: Rising rapper ScarLip lands her first 'Billboard' chart appearance

Congratulations are in order for up-and-coming rapper ScarLip, who recently earned her first placement on a Billboard chart.

Thanks to her recently released single "No Statements," the New York rapper, born Sierra Lewis, landed the number 40 spot on the most up-to-date Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, dated November 4.

The newfound success is also due in part to the song's success on TikTok, which Billboard reports has been used in over 70,000 clips on the platform.

While the chart achievement is a first for the rising star, she earned Billboard recognition when her home state anthem "This is New York" was named one of the 50 best songs of 2023 so far. The breakthrough single is also described as the bridge between being an independent rapper and signing with Epic Records earlier this year.

In her Instagram Story, ScarLip celebrated the early milestone with a note about hitting the Billboard chart "without any feature ... just me" and a sweet text message exchange in which her godmother asked if she remembered being told that "No Statements" "was a hit."

"God is good so happy and proud of you baby," ScarLip's godmother said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.