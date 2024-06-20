The Weeknd has now earned seven RIAA Diamond-certified singles

The Weeknd has just passed a major musical milestone.

He's earned two new RIAA Diamond certifications, making him the first Canadian artist to have seven RIAA Diamond-certified tracks. This also makes him only the third artist overall to have seven RIAA Diamond certifications.

The recognitions go to his smash-hit songs "Save Your Tears" and "Die For You."

The Weeknd also received Platinum certifications for his 2023 tracks "Popular," which features Madonna and Playboi Carti, and "One of the Girls," which features JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp.

Because of this, JENNIE is now the first female K-pop solo artist to earn a Platinum single from the RIAA. This recognition is also Depp's first Platinum certification and Madonna's first since her single "4 Minutes."

