We tv to premiere new reality series 'Toya & Reginae'

One of hip-hop's most beloved mother, daughter duos, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter, scored a reality TV show based around their lives and careers, and it airs on We tv tonight, August 24.

According to a press release, the six, one-hour episodes of Toya & Reginae follow the pair's "up and downs," giving fans get an inside look into their "unpredictable" and "chaotic" lives as they navigate their complex family dynamic.

Each episode will pull back the curtain on who Toya and Reginae truly are, from their loves lives, music and entrepreneurial careers and their relationship with one another.

In honor of premiere day, the mother and daughter celebrated with a special advance screening held at the IPIC Theaters in their hometown of Atlanta. After, invited guests, such as cast member and Toya's husband Red Rushing, OMG Girlz, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost and fellow reality stars Monyetta Shaw and Shamea Morton, gathered for a celebratory reception.

Toya & Reginae premieres at 9 p.m. ET on We tv, with new episodes available on ALLBLK, AMC Newtork's streaming service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.