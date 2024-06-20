Watch trailer for Brandy-starring horror movie

Brandy stars in the A24 horror film The Front Room, for which a trailer has just dropped. In it, she plays one half of "a young, newly pregnant couple who is forced to take in an ailing estranged stepmother," according to the logline.

“[I] can’t wait for ya’ll to see this. God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life. Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers fam," Brandy shared to her social media.

The film, based on Susan Hill's The Front Room, was written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers.

Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff and Kathryn Hunter co-star.

