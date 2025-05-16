Watch Rihanna's video for her new song 'Friend of Mine' from 'Smurfs' soundtrack

Rihanna returns with her first new song and video since 2022's "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Like that song, the new one, "Friend of Mine," is also from a movie soundtrack: Smurfs, the upcoming live-action/animated hybrid film in which Rihanna plays Smurfette.

The video starts with Rihanna walking through Smurf Village holding a giant flower as a parasol. As she pushes open a door to one of the houses, the video switches to the animated version of Smurf Village; we see Smurfette and all the other Smurfs dancing to the dance track. There are more trippy dance sequences, intercut with action sequences from the film, which is out July 18.

There's not actually much to the song, in terms of lyrics, and Rihanna's voice is heavily processed. The only lyrics are, "Ooh, I think the word here is 'déjà-vu'/ Just met you tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine/ How can so familiar be so brand new?/ Just met you tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine."

The soundtrack from the film is out June 13, and it'll also feature a new song from Tyla.

In addition to Rihanna, the movie features the voices of Nick Offerman, James Corden, Sandra Oh, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, Octavia Spencer and John Goodman, among others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.