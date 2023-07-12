Watch new music video for Wiz Khalifa's "Peace and Love"

Wiz Khalifa dropped off the official music video for his latest single "Peace and Love," released earlier this year.

In the new visual, Wiz is seen taking a stroll through a neighborhood full of people seemingly participating in activities they enjoy.

"Peace and Love" falls in line with the rapper's trend of positive tracks, mixed with the pop/rock sounds from his production team of Tm88, ID Labs and Crash Dummy.

He raps on the song, "My ten year old at home the only thing I spend about / And you ain't gotta make a choice right now, just feel it out / Make your worst your best day, rollin' papers essay / Get this money, let's save."

Wiz is currently touring alongside Snoop Dogg on the High School Reunion Tour, which kicked off last week. The 33-city tour also includes Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner with special guest DJ Drama.

The music video for "Peace and Love" is available now on Wiz Khalifa's official YouTube.

