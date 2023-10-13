Watch: Dej Loaf's new music video for "Please Don't Go"

For the fans who thought Dej Loaf was done with music, think again.

The "Try Me" singer returned with the official music video for her latest single, "Please Don't Go."

It's one of two songs the Chicago native recently released, the previous being "Lighters Up" with Orlando rapper Tyla Yaweh.

Joined by Nigerian artists Teni the Entertainer and Cheekychizzy, "Please Don't Go" features a fusion of Afrobeats and Dej's R&B vocals.

The new visual sees the trio living it up in a luxurious mansion, among other locations. During filming in August, Dej wrote on Instagram, "'Please Don't Go' video shoot was so much fun!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.