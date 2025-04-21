Wale wraps up WaleMania with 10th installment

Wale's annual WaleMania event has come to an end. He announced the news following its 10th anniversary celebration at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas' The Linq Promenade.

"I hope everybody has a great time tonight," he wrote. "This will be the final Walemania. Ten years lots of memories. Thank u to everybody who has showed up and showed out."

He explained why he decided to wrap the event up, telling a fan, "[It] was a labor of love. I'm not in love anymore."

He also added that there were clear signs that things would soon be coming to an end. "Anybody who been paying attention knew this was inevitable," he wrote. "This the last hurrah."

WaleMania launched in 2015, bringing together Wale's passion for music and wrestling. It grew to become a highly anticipated event of WrestleMania weekend.

"It was just something I really wanted to do," Wale tells BET of the event's inception. "Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer brought it up, and even though imposter syndrome kicked in, I just went and did it. He helped me mold the event—and now we're here, still going strong."

He also encouraged fans to pay attention to the clues in the lyrics of his song "Blanco," and talked about going on tour with Keyshia Cole and the 10th anniversary of his album The Album About Nothing.

"That album was special. I was in a different place. Roc Marciano helped me with it, and my mindset was different," Wale recalled. "Life was a little easier back then—not as much of an uphill battle. I appreciated how effortless it felt, more than even the music itself."

