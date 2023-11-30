Victoria Monét to receive 'Variety's Triple Threat Award at 2023 Hitmakers event

Victoria Monét has been added to Variety's class of 2023 Hitmakers who'll receive awards at the upcoming ceremony on December 2.

She'll be honored with the Triple Threat Award for her achievements as a singer, songwriter and performer. Monét's most recent accomplishments include seven Grammy nominations for her hit song "On My Mama" and its album, Jaguar II.

Monét joins previously announced honorees SZA, who's named the magazine's Hitmaker of the Year and Metro Boomin who'll be recognized as Producer of the Year. Republic Records, the label home to Birdman, Coi Leray, John Legend and many more, will receive the Label of the Year award.

The event is set to take place in Los Angeles and will include Future and Jay Rock among the presenters.

