Victoria Monét announces tour promoting upcoming book, 'Everywhere You Are'

Victoria Monét is going on tour, but different from the kind her fans are used to. She announced she's going on a three-city book tour to promote her upcoming children's book, Everywhere You Are.

"In support of this book, I will be doing a really special, very, very small book tour," she shared on Instagram.

The tour will visit Chicago, Los Angeles and New York between June 24 and June 29, giving fans the opportunity to meet and take pictures with Victoria, and get their book signed.

Everywhere You Are will arrive June 24. Illustrated by Alea Marley, it tells the story of a gentle moon who "comforts a young star as night ends and they separate," per the synopsis.

“It’s near and dear to my heart,” Monét said of the book. “The goal is to combat separation anxiety in children and parent guilt, people balancing work and family life.”

She adds she's excited for the tour and "beyond grateful to those who have already supported by pre-ordering the book."

