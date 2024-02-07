Victoria Monét pens heartfelt message to Beyoncé after meeting at Grammy Awards

Victoria Monét had a history-making night at the Grammy Awards Sunday, but there was one moment, unrelated to her three award wins, that seemed to be a highlight of her night: meeting Beyoncé.

As part of her reflective posts on the Grammy Awards, Monét penned a heartfelt message to Bey, expressing her love and admiration for the singer.

"Dear @Beyonce, my queen my idol my inspiration!," she captioned an Instagram photo of their first-ever meeting. "I was extremely nervous to come say hello to you I swear I'm usually not even the type to have the courage, but as soon as we spoke I felt a calm over me. It felt like home."

She added, "God knows how much I love you, how you've musically raised me and trained me to be a better performer by watching and experiencing you, and how many solo concerts I've had in my room dreaming and singing into a hair brush or remote when your albums and visuals drop!"

Referring to Beyoncé as "my Diana [Ross], my Tina [Turner], my Aretha [Franklin]," the "On My Mama" singer said, "Your legacy has absolutely been my artist development…the best blueprint any performer could ever ask for but never EVER to be compared!"

She continued on, praising Bey's ability to "gracefully" balance motherhood and her career and adding that "the vulnerable display of this balance in your films and in real time have helped me crawl out of postpartum and in a lot of ways saved my mind's life."

She ended her note by thanking Beyoncé for her "legacy that continues opening doors for so many of us black girls" and "for taking the time to speak to me on the biggest day of my career."

