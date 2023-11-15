Victoria Monét pens heartfelt message to "idol" Janet Jackson after she attended a Jaguar Tour show

Janet Jackson's attendance at a Jaguar Tour show meant the world to Victoria Monét.

The singer/songwriter said so in a lengthy, touching post shared to Instagram, in which she poured her heart out to her "idol," naming the many ways Jackson's inspired her career and thanking the icon for her artistry.

Noting that she's held onto a series of pictures of their special meetup "because the fact that this moment even actually happened has had me blushingly speechless," Monét said she finally attempted to verbalize the "weight of what" Jackson means to her and "accurately reflect" her emotions.

Though "no words even hold a candle" to the star's true feelings about Jackson, she thought the "most authentic" way to express gratitude is through her life's musical work.

"There you will find all the ways you've shown up for me with your timeless art, and all of the ways I've cherished the blueprint you've engraved and are still writing to this day!" she said.

She noted "there is no me as an artist without Janet Jackson" and called Jackson "my legend and a huge part of my future legacy as a strong root of it all."

"The inspiration you've gifted is oceans deep and generations long!" she added.

Monét ended her note thanking Jackson for attending the show and expressing her hopes on continuing to give the legendary artist her flowers.

"I love you to no end," she said.

The sweet tribute follows Monét's seven Grammy nominations at the upcoming 2024 show, all of which stem from her latest album, Jaguar II, and her smash hit "On My Mama."

