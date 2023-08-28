Victoria Monét is most proud of *this* song off ﻿'Jaguar II'

If Victoria Monét had to pick just one song off her new album, Jaguar II, that she's most proud of, she'd pick "How Does it Make You Feel."

"It feels timeless to me, and that's one of the things that I try to really create," she said in an Apple Music interview about her latest release.

Written in part by Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, who's also a producer on the album, Monét sings of a forever love on the feel-good track.

"I'll always love you with no compromise, Deeper than season, higher than the sky/ 'Til there's nothin' left, you'll be on my ride, Be your greatest shine, you're forever mine," she says on the pre-chorus.

"Hollywood," featuring legendary soul group Earth, Wind & Fire, is also one of Monét's favorites.

The singer said she "can't not be proud of" the unique collaboration and wonders if the song — a reflection of life's unexpected journey — "will always be somewhat relevant because there's always something going on in the world."

And Monét can't help but give a shoutout to all the album's collaborators. From Lucky Daye to Buju Banton, the singer seemed to have put much thought into who'd be a good fit for the project.

"That's the best part about it is making something magical that I feel. And creating memories with some of your favorite people in the world at the same time," she said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.