Victoria Monét, Chris Brown among first round of NAACP Image Award winners

Victoria Monét, Usher and Chris Brown were among the first round of winners announced for the NAACP Image Awards in a virtual ceremony Monday night.
Monét was the top nominee in the recording categories with six, and she picked up the trophies for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album. Brown also nabbed two awards, for his collaborations with Ciara on "How We Roll" and Davido and Lojay on "Sensational." Usher took home Outstanding Male Artist, while H.E.R. took the Outstanding Female Artist prize.
The Color Purple, which was the overall top nominee with 16 nominations, secured its first win for Outstanding Soundtrack or Compilation Album.
More winners in the non-televised categories will be announced throughout the week, leading up to the televised ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, on Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.
Here's the first round of winners from night one of the virtual ceremony:
Outstanding International Song
"Me & U" – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album
Brand New Life – Brandee Younger
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"All Yours" – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Father's Day – Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
"How We Roll" – Ciara feat. Chris Brown
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
"Sensational" – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding Male Artist
"Good Good" – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker
Outstanding Female Artist
"The Journey" – H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
"Cobra" – Megan Thee Stallion
Outstanding Album
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
The New Brownies' Book – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Historically Black Phrases: From 'I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends' to 'Who All Gon' Be There?' – Jarrett Hill and Tre'vell Anderson
Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel
The Talk – Darrin Bell
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Suddenly We – Evie Shockley
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Everyone's Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni
