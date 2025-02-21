Vice chair of NAACP says Image Awards will celebrate Black excellence, acknowledge the serious times we're in

The 56th NAACP Image Awards take place Saturday, acknowledging the achievements of Black entertainers regardless of whether they win in any categories. Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair of the NAACP national board, tells ABC Audio it's a

platform where the organization is "able to give folks their flowers ... celebrate and uplift each other and just celebrate our uniqueness and our excellence."

"What I love about this show ... there's such love in the auditorium," she adds. "People are cheering for each other, and those that don't win are still celebrating and having a great time. Because what we know is that in the places and spaces where we operate, where we reside, it is not easy."

While only eight winners are announced live at the show, there are 90 categories, in addition to the president and chairman awards, which will be going to Kamala Harris and Dave Chappelle, respectively. The vanguard award is going to Essence; the Mildred Bond Roxborough - social justice impact award recipient will be Jotaka Eaddy; and the Wayans family will be inducted into the hall of fame.

Boykin-Towns says this year, the show will also be sure to acknowledge "the times that we're in" while helping communities that were affected by the LA wildfires, specifically Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Altadena, "a city that is very much rich in Black history and home ownership."

"We want to be mindful that there are people who faced overwhelming loss and are in the process of rebuilding ... and help, knowing that this will be certainly a marathon and not a sprint," she says.

"I hope people walk away knowing that while we celebrate Black excellence and resilience, we have a lot of work to do," she adds. "And so we celebrate, but we get back to work and move forward, realizing that these are serious times." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

