'Variety' unveils Hitmakers’ top 25 songs of 2023, including SZA's "Kill Bill," Miguel's "Sure Thing"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Variety has revealed the 25 biggest songs of the year, and the list includes hits from some hip-hop and R&B acts.

SZA's "Kill Bill" came in strong at #2, while her track "Snooze" landed at #10. The Weeknd, who also made the top 10, secured the seventh position with his song "Die For You."

At #11 is Pinkpantheress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," which features Bronx native Ice Spice. That track is followed by Rema's "Calm Down" with Selena Gomez at #12; "Creepin'" featuring Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage at #14; and Toosii's "Favorite Girl" at #17.

Metro Boomin also makes a second appearance on Variety's list, as "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" with Future and Chris Brown takes the #21 spot. That song is preceded by Miguel's "Sure Thing" at #20 and followed by Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" at #22.

The full list can be found on variety.com.

