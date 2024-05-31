Usher and Victoria Monét to receive ASCAP awards

Grammy winners Usher and Victoria Monét are adding another prestigious honor to their resumes. The two artists are being recognized with special awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, or ASCAP.



Usher will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award for his influence on music and culture, as well as his success as a creator and changemaker. Victoria is getting the ASCAP Vanguard Award in recognition of her "innovative work" that is helping to shape the future of music.



"Usher has owned the R&B crown for decades, captivating listeners with his incomparable vocal chops and songs that span the R&B and pop genres," ASCAP board chairman and President Paul Williams said in a statement. "His charisma and performances are unmatched in the R&B world and his humanitarian impact is just as undeniable. It is an honor to present Usher with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award."

Williams continued, "Victoria Monét has proven herself not only as an illuminating songwriter, but also as a flourishing artist and ASCAP member who continues to break barriers. Her resilience, talent, and exemplary work ethic have helped her become a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter. She is well-deserving of the ASCAP Vanguard Award."

The two will be celebrated at an event in Los Angeles on June 27.

