Usher honored with the key to the city, own day in Las Vegas

Usher has officially become a Las Vegas staple.

The Grammy-winning artist was presented with his own day and key to the city of Las Vegas.

Per the Las Vegas Sun, Usher accepted the key and a city proclamation, which were presented by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear, at City Hall on Tuesday.

"Today, we honored @Usher by giving him the key to the city and proclaiming Oct. 17 as Usher Raymond Day!" the City of Las Vegas tweeted of the news.

The special honor comes at a time when Usher is heading into the last months of his popular — and sometimes viral — My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. It also arrives amid Usher's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, which takes place at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in February.

"(Usher) has been an absolutely incredible brand ambassador for Las Vegas with his extremely popular residency," Crear said. "And how fitting is it that the entertainment for the halftime show is going to be — we already claimed you, my man — is our own Usher."

Usher added, "I just want to continue to be an amazing contribution to your amazing city. I do see opportunity here and the belief that everything that's in my mind and that I've dreamed of is coming to life as a result of the city."

