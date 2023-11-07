Usher earns 16th #1 on Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, thanks fans for support

Usher's been on a roll.

The eight-time Grammy winner has added another music achievement to his repertoire: he earned another #1 on the Billboard charts.

"Good Good," Usher's hit collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage, has topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, marking the singer's 16th song to nab the top spot.

"Mann..I just want to take the time to thank each and every person that has supported 'Good Good'! Y'all helped me collect my 16th No.1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart!!" he wrote on Instagram.

The single, expected to show up on Usher's forthcoming album, also landed among the top 10 songs leading Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart; it's his 29th track to do so.

"Keep sharing your videos, remixes, all that. Know that I see U and I can't thank U enough," he said.

The music feat arrives a little over a month after the R&B crooner announced he'll be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

As for Summer Walker, "Good Good" is her fourth Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart top 10; it is 21 Savage's 30th top 10.

