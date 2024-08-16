Usher delays more tour shows, reveals neck injury

Usher has rescheduled the first three nights of his Past Present Future tour. After initially canceling the tour's kickoff show, he returned to social media, revealing he needs more time to heal from a neck injury.

"Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest Usher show of all time," he wrote. "My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week."

With "appropriate rest and treatment," however, Usher says doctors think he "should be ready to commence" on Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C.

He then thanked his fans for "understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show."

The Aug. 14, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 shows at the State Farm Arena are now respectively rescheduled to Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

