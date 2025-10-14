Usher to be recognized as Legend of Live honoree at 'Billboard' Live Music Summit

Usher performs onstage during Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends 40th Anniversary Tribute concert at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on August 30, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Usher is an R&B legend in his own right, but in November he'll be recognized as Billboard's Legend of Live honoree. The publication announced the news on his 47th birthday, noting the presentation will take place at the 2025 Live Music Summit Presented by VENU. The event is set for Nov. 3 in West Hollywood, with tickets now available.

Also expected to take place at the Billboard Live Music Summit are panels addressing topics in live entertainment, and an awards ceremony honoring leaders and innovators in the field. There will also be a Live Nation-presented cocktail hour, networking opportunities, and a guided sound bath experience led by music executive and wellness strategist Brandon Holman and Zack Borer, co-founder of Amber Health.

