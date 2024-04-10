Usher to be honored by Chattanooga hometown

Usher is heading back to his hometown for a special honor.



The city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is planning an event for the singer called Coming Home: A Celebration of Usher, set to take place on April 20.



Usher will be on hand to receive the Key to the City of Chattanooga and proclamations from state and local government. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and other local leaders will be in attendance.



"The city of Chattanooga provided a spark that ignited the fire in me to pursue my dreams as a singer and I'm thankful for the support I received from so many great family members, friends, and mentors so early in my journey," Usher says in a statement. "Thank you for the honor, I look forward to celebrating with you all."



The celebration will be held at McKenzie Arena. It's free to attend, but tickets are required. Limited tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on April 12 at 10 a.m. at cha.city/usher.

