Unleash the Jaguar: Victoria Monét unveils highly-anticipated album 'Jaguar II'

Lovett Music, Inc./RCA Records

By Jamia Pugh

Fans of Victoria Monét, rejoice, for her long-awaited album Jaguar II has finally arrived.

The 11-track project, out via her RCA Records label, Lovett Music, includes features from fellow R&B singer Lucky Daye, dancehall giant Buju Banton and legendary soul group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Jaguar II follows 2020's Jaguar, an album Monét says she created to establish her transition as a songwriter to a full-fledged R&B star.

"Jaguar I and II are relatives, but you see, Jaguar II is an older, more developed, voluptuous older sister," she said in a statement. "I just really wanted to make it in my eyes better than Jaguar I, which I feel like I've done."

Co-produced by longtime collaborator D'Mile — whose production credits also include H.E.R.Chris BrownUsher and Silk Sonic — Jaguar II is home to Monét's hit single "On My Mama."

It seemed as if the Georgia native shut the internet down when she dropped the song's music video — a slick and fresh throwback to the early 2000s, mixed with odes to Black culture, the South and pivotal moments in hip-hop history.

Monét created "On My Mama" in 2021 not long after her daughter was born. The 34-year-old star said that while dealing with postpartum depression, the new track was "the first record I did that I actually liked."

"So, I think of the record as an anthem for affirmations, positive self-talk, manifestations ... all of that is kind of in the song, but in a really cool hood way," she said.

In preparation of Jaguar II, Monét hosted a "release week" on Instagram where she dropped exclusive pictures, videos and behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the album.

Jaguar II is available for streaming on major platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!