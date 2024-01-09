Tyla's "Water" continues to make a splash on the charts

It seems Tyla's hit single, "Water" is the musical gift that keeps on giving.

The viral track, which earned the South African rising star many firsts on the Billboard charts, has reached new heights with a #7 peak on the all-genre Hot 100.

It's an increase of 25 spots on the chart after sitting at #32 last week — and a long way from its debut at #67 in October last year. In total, "Water" has spent 14 weeks on the Hot 100.

A breakthrough record for the 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Johannesburg, "Water" has also placed on the Pop Airplay and Global 200 charts, and topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, U.S. Afrobeats Songs and Rhythmic Airplay charts. It earned Tyla her first Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 show, which airs February 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.