Tyla scores first Billboard #1 with "Water," breaks 58-week record of top Afrobeats song

Tyla Seethal, the South African singer known simply as Tyla, quickly made a name for herself in music with her smash hit "Water," and she's already breaking chart records.

After releasing her breakthrough single in July, the popular song earned Tyla her first Billboard #1.

"Water" spent more than five weeks in the #2 spot on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and nabbed the top spot on the most recent list.

It's a big feat for the song, which has halted the 58-week run of Rema and Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," which, according to Billboard, has sat atop the chart every week since September 10, 2022.

The minute social media got its hands on "Water" and Tyla's corresponding hip-and-booty dance, the song became a favorite.

Fans on the internet have attempted the viral dance by mimicking Tyla, who at one point pours water down her back as a visual representation of the song's lyrics. Even Summer Walker tried her hand at the choreography.

"Make me sweat, Make me hotter/ Make me lose my breath, Make me water," she repeats on the song's chorus.

As for the song's streaming record, "Water" surged to 8.3 million official U.S. streams in the past week, per Billboard.

