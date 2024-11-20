Tyla releases new song/video for 'Tears'

Nabil Elderki

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyla is all "Tears" on the new song she released Wednesday. She teamed with COKESTUDIO™ and Spotify for the track, which she'll perform during a special concert in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa.

"My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in ’Tears,'" Tyla says in a statement. "I can’t wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together."

Tyla's concert will take place Dec. 4 and will be available to watch via a global livestream. Fans attending the show will have access to the full COKESTUDIO™ experience, complete with autographed merchandise tables, product sampling and prize giveaways.

The COKESTUDIO™ music video for Tyla's "Tears" is now available to watch on YouTube.

