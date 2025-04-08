Tyla named brand ambassador for Pandora

ABC/John Argueta
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nearly two months after Nike named Tyla a brand ambassador, Pandora has announced it's done the same. In a new campaign for the jewelry brand, titled Pandora Styled by Tyla, she rocks pieces from the collection, including a chain with her fan group's name spelled out in charms.

The collection reflects her "journey, passions and inspirations," per a press release. It features the Cherry Blossom charm, which pays tribute to her "Water" music video, and the Shark Tooth Mini, representing her music and South African heritage. The collection is now available online.

"[Pandora] reminds me so much of home because my mom always made jewelry, and the birthstone charms remind me of the beads I used to have laying around in my house growing up," Tyla says in a press release, according to People. "Whenever our mother wanted us not to bother her, she'd give us a big container of beads and my sisters and I would make friendship bracelets all day."

"Now, my Tygers can have matching friendship bracelets with me," she adds.

