Tyla, Killer Mike, Vince Staples and more tapped for Lollapalooza aftershows

If Lollapalooza wasn't star-studded enough, there are a few more afterparties taking place each night of the event, each with its own lineup of artists.

Among those tapped for the official aftershows are d4vd, Tyla, Teezo Touchdown, FLO, Killer Mikeand Vince Staples.

According to the lineup, d4vd will kick things off on July 30, the first day of the event. Tyla and FLO hit the stage the next day, followed by Teezo, Killer Mike and Vince on August 4.

Tickets for the aftershows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, including show times and respective venues, visit the Lollapalooza website.

As for the actual Lollapalooza, it's going down at Grant Park August 1-4. Tyler, the Creator, SZA, Future x Metro Boomin and Sexyy Red are just a few of the artists on the bill.

