Tyla headlining Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will return on Oct. 15, and Tyla is taking on headlining duties. She was named one of the musical headliners of the 2024 event because of her "vibrant personality" and "innovative take on pop and R&B," according to Victoria's Secret.

“Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – the stunning outfits, iconic wings, and charismatic models,” Tyla said in a statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage. What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”

Tyla is said to be part of Victoria's Secret's first all-female lineup, which also includes headliner Cher. They'll provide the soundtrack to the models walking the runaway, including Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid.

The show will take place Oct. 15, bringing back "the glamour, wings, fashion and musical entertainment our customers know and love – with our values and brand mission of today at the forefront," according to a statement, per Rolling Stone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.