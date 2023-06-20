Ty Dolla $ign wants More Motion and Less Emotion on upcoming tour

Ty Dolla $ign is headed on the road with some help from rapper Symba, R&B singer Leon Thomas and his longtime DJ Dre Sinatra. The group will visit a total of 31 cities as part of what he calls the More Motion Less Emotion Tour.

Included on the schedule are San Diego, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta and a few stops in Canada. Tickets for the outing go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales available before then.

Presale information can be found at www.dollasignworld.com/tour .

Ty's tour announcement comes in the wake of his new single, "Motion." It's the first of many songs on his forthcoming EP, which drops this summer.

