Ty Dolla $ign, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God to guest star in father/son comedy, 'Rolling Loud'

Ty Dolla $ign, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God and Henry Winkler have all secured guest roles in an upcoming father/son comedy titled Rolling Loud.

The film draws inspiration from the real life of Jeremy Garelick, following an overprotective father who tries to get cool points by sneaking his teenage son into the annual music festival. It follows his "chaotic adventure" at the event, where he tries to "navigate wild crowds, vigilant security" and the dynamics between him, his coworker and a festival volunteer, a press release states.

Owen Wilson is set to star as the father, with Christian Convery taking on the role of his 13-year-old son. Matt Rife and Christine Ko will respectively portray the coworker and volunteer, but it's not clear what roles Ty, Sexyy, Ski Mask and Henry will play in the film.

Production for Rolling Loud is now underway in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.