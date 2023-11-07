Trial date set for Duane "Keffe D" Davis in connection to Tupac Shakur murder

Duane "Keffe D" Davis made a brief appearance in court Tuesday, where a Nevada judge set a June 3 date for the murder trial related to the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

According to The Associated Press, Davis, the only person ever charged in the drive-by shooting of the rap icon, spoke quietly to two court-appointed attorneys who were appointed to his case before he pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday, November 2.

Per ABC News, Davis' arraignment had been delayed twice as he sorted out his representation, resulting in the appointment of a public defender.

Davis, 60, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in September, nearly 30 years after Tupac's death. He has been detained since being arrested near his Las Vegas-area home on September 29.

Davis — who has admitted to being in the Cadillac Tupac occupied at the time of the shooting — is accused of orchestrating the "retaliatory shooting" that killed the rapper.

Tupac died on September 7, 1996, at the age of 25, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.