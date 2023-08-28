Zoo Miami announces birth of Addra gazelle

New arrival: An Addra gazelle was born at Zoo Miami on Aug. 22. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — A South Florida zoo welcomed an Addra gazelle last week, adding another member of the endangered species to the facility, officials said Monday.

According to a news release from Zoo Miami, the 79th Addra gazelle was born on Aug. 22.

The female calf weighed just under 10 pounds, zoo officials said. She appeared to be in good health, according to WPLG-TV.

The gazelle’s mother is 8 years old, zoo officials said. She was born at the St. Louis Zoo, and the newest arrival is her fourth calf. The first-time father is also 8 years old and was born at San Diego Wild Animal Park.

Addra gazelles are the largest of the world’s gazelles, according to WSVN. Sometimes called Dama gazelles, the animals are a desert-dwelling species normally found in limited areas in the semi-arid regions of the Sahara Desert, according to the television station.

