Zendaya, Tom Holland married? Her stylist says ‘the wedding already happened’

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Her stylist said the couple are married. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Some people have speculated that actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are married.

Her stylist said that yes, the celebrity power couple tied the knot.

Stylist Law Roach said during the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards that “the wedding has already happened,” adding that “You missed it,” CNN reported.

But the apparent newlyweds have not yet confirmed the news.

The rumors started last month that they got hitched when she was seen wearing a gold band instead of her diamond engagement ring, according to CNN.

The gold band was first spotted on Feb. 18, E! News reported.

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016 but went public with their relationship in 2021.

Last year, she wore a diamond ring on her ring finger at the Golden Globes, sparking rumors of an engagement, but confirmed it later last year when a reporter referred to the “Euphoria” actress as the Marvel actor’s girlfriend. He laughed and said “fiancée,” Variety reported.

The couple has already appeared in three “Spider-Man” movies and will be in this year’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” reprising their roles as MJ and Peter Parker. They will also appear together in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which will be released in July. Holland will be Telemachus, while Zendaya will be Athena, according to IMDB.

Requests for confirmation sent by E! News and CNN to representatives of the couple have not been returned.

0 of 15 Photos: Zendaya through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress Zendaya through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2010: Actress Zendaya Coleman attends the Disney ABC Television Group's Summer TCA party at the Beverly Hilton on August 1, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2011: Actress Zendaya Coleman arrives for the "Shake It Up" Panel during Disney's D23 Expo 2011 at the Anaheim Convention Center on August 21, 2011, in Anaheim, California. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2012: Actress Zendaya Coleman arrives at Teen Vogue's 10th Anniversary young Hollywood party on September 27, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2013: Actress Zendaya attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2014: Actress Zendaya attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2015: Actress Zendaya attends the 87th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2016: Zendaya attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2017: Zendaya attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2018: Actor Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2019: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2020: Zendaya attends the launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi on February 5, 2020, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi) Photos: Zendaya through the years 2021: Zendaya attends the 93rd annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

0 of 13 Photos: Tom Holland through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Tom Holland through the years. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2012: Actor Tom Holland arrives at the 16th annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala presented by the Los Angeles Times held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2013: Actors Tom Holland (left) and Naomi Watts attend the 24th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2013, in Palm Springs, California. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Palm Springs Film Festival) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2014: Tom Holland attends InStyle magazine's the Best of British Talent pre-BAFTA party at Dartmouth House on February 4, 2014, in London. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2015: Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth attend "In the Heart of the Sea" New York premiere after party at Appel Room on December 7, 2015, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2016: Actors Tom Holland from Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (left) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) from Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" attend the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 Marvel Panel in Hall H on July 23, 2016, in San Diego. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2017: Actress Zendaya and actor Tom Holland attend the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14, 2017, in Madrid. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2018: Tom Holland attends the 90th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2019: Jacob Batalon, Tom Holland and Zendaya light the Empire State Building on June 24, 2019, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2020: Sam Holland (from left), Harry Holland, Tom Holland and Paddy Holland attend the UK premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Onward" at the Curzon Mayfair on February 23, 2020, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney) Photos: Tom Holland through the years 2021: Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at the Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group