Yellowstone park rangers shoot, kill armed person

YELLOWSTONE — The FBI and National Park Service special agents are investigating a ranger-involved shooting that left one man dead and one law enforcement park ranger injured.

The shooting happened at Canyon Village at Yellowstone National Park, officials said in a news release.

Park rangers responded to a report of a person with a gun who was making threats near the Canyon Lodge complex. When they contacted the person gunfire was exchanged.

The person, whose identity was not released, was killed and one law enforcement park ranger was hurt. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Canyon Village is a group of lodges and cabins in the national park but not near the areas most frequented by visitors to Yellowstone, CNN reported.

Visitors said they heard gunshots around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, NBC News reported.

Todd Heskett told the news outlet that he and his family were told to stay in their room. The Canyon Lodge restaurant, visitor center and general store were closed, he said.

About an hour after the shooting began, Heskett said he received an emergency alert saying it was over and that it was safe to leave his room.

The FBI is leading the investigation.


