WWE legend Hulk Hogan marries Sky Daily in Florida

LARGO, Fla. — Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has walked down the aisle for a third time, according to several media outlets.

Hogan, 70, a 12-time heavyweight champion -- six times in the WWF/WWE and six times in WCW -- married yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, in a church ceremony in Largo, Florida, People reported.

The nuptials were first reported by TMZ, which posted photographs of Hogan, whose legal name is Terry Bollea, wearing a dark tuxedo and matching bandana at the ceremony, which was held at Indian Rocks Baptist Church. Daily wore a white strapless gown with a lace train, according to People.

Pastor Aaron Filippone presided over the ceremony, according to TMZ.

Hogan announced the couple’s engagement in July on social media, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Hogan popped the question at the Canopy rooftop at the Birchwood Hotel in downtown St. Petersburg, according to the newspaper.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a video of the speech that has since been deleted. It was originally shared on Instagram, according to CNN and the Los Angeles Times.

Hogan was used to hearing bells in the wrestling ring, but this was the third time he heard wedding bells.

Daily and Hogan began dating early last year, shortly after his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel. They were married from 2010 to 2021. Hogan was married to his first wife, Linda Claridge, from 1983 to 2009, according to the Times.

According to WWE, Hogan was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame as a singles wrestler in 2005 and as a member of the nWo in 2020.

