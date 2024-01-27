World’s largest cruise ship set to begin voyage from Port of Miami

Icon of the Seas 1 Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more. (Hand-out/Royal Caribbean International)

MIAMI — The largest cruise ship in the world is expected to begin its first journey Saturday from the Port of Miami.

>> Read more trending news

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’ is about as long as the Empire State Building, running about 1,200 feet, according to The Associated Press.

The cruise ship is heading on its first week-long island hopping trip from South Florida, according to the AP. The cruise line said that the trip starts on Saturday.

The ship can carry up to around 8,000 people, according to the New York Times. It is made up of eight “neighborhoods” that have amenities including a 55-foot waterfall, six water slides and over 40 restaurants, bars and entertainment spaces. It also has an ice-skating rink and seven swimming pools, according to the AP.

“‘Icon of the Seas’ is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission – to deliver the world’s best vacation experiences responsibly. She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board,” said Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty. “With Lionel Messi presiding over the ship’s naming, we are thrilled and honored to have someone iconic for delivering memories for millions of fútbol fans around the world and who values making iconic memories with his family even more.”

The cruise ship was first revealed in Oct. 2022, the AP reported. It led to one of the single largest booking days as well as the highest volume booking week in the history of the Royal Caribbean

Soccer star Lionel Messi and his Miami teammates helped celebrate the ship on Tuesday, the AP reported.

“Family is everything to me, and it was exciting to take part in welcoming what is the world’s best family vacation to Miami,” said Lionel Messi, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of Icon. “Everything I’ve seen on Icon of the Seas is next level. There are experiences for the whole family to make memories that they’ll remember forever.”

“We did it! After seven years of pursuing the bold vision to create a one-of-a-kind vacation for every type of family and adventurer, Icon of the Seas has become a reality,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Officially naming Icon marks more than the introduction of a new ship; it is the start of a new era of vacations, and we’re excited to see tens of millions of families and friends make their mark with memories they create together and on their own adventures without compromise.”

For more information about the Icon of the Seas cruise or to book a trip, visit Royal Caribbean’s website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group