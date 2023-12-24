Woman with rare double uterus gives birth to healthy twins

DORA, Ala. — A woman in Dora, Alabama who was diagnosed with a double uterus welcomed healthy twin girls last week just in time for Christmas.

Kelsey Hatcher gave birth to two girls on Tuesday and Wednesday according to AL.com. Hatcher was in labor for 20 hours combined.

Baby A was born at 7 p.m. Tuesday and weighed seven pounds and seven ounces, AL.com reported. Her name was Roxi, according to WVTM.

Baby B was born 10 hours later just after 6 a.m. via C-section and weighed seven pounds and 3.5 ounces, according to AL.com. Her name was Rebel, WVTM reported.

This pregnancy was Hatcher’s fourth, according to AL.com. In her other pregnancies, Hatcher delivered two babies from her right uterus

“While c-sections may be a more controlled delivery option for high-risk cases like this one, we did not want to jump to the third plan immediately, knowing Kelsey’s history of successful vaginal births from both uteri,” her obstetrician, Dr. Shweta Patel said, according to AL.com. “We also listened to Kelsey’s wishes. She wanted to aim to have the same birth experience for the girls as her other children, if safe and possible.”

University of Alabama at Birmingham published a report that said that Hatcher was diagnosed with a double uterus or uterus didelphys at the age of 17, according to The Associated Press. It’s a rare congenital condition that occurs in 0.3% of women.

The report said that there is an “estimated one-in-a-million chance” a woman would carry a baby in both uteri, according to the AP.

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have planned a pregnancy and birth like this; but bringing our two healthy baby girls into this world safely was always the goal, and UAB helped us accomplish that,” Hatcher said, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “It seems appropriate that they had two birthdays, though. They both had their own ‘houses,’ and now both have their own unique birth stories.”