Woman taken into custody after armed standoff inside FBI building in Seattle

Armed standoff: Seattle police and the FBI were involved in a standoff in a federal building in downtown Seattle.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEATTLE — A woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after an armed standoff inside the FBI building in downtown Seattle, authorities said.

KIRO-TV, quoting an unnamed source at the FBI, said the woman entered the building at 110 Third Ave. in Seattle at about 3:04 p.m. PDT. The woman entered the building armed with a gun but only got as far as a publicly accessible area where people must wait to be buzzed into the lobby.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the woman was pointing a gun at her chest for “unknown reasons,” the television station reported.

According to Seattle police spokesperson Eric Muñoz, the woman was taken into custody at about 4:15 p.m. PDT. There were no hostages involved during the standoff.

The woman’s name has not been released. No motive was given for her attempted entry into the building.

For more than an hour, negotiators talked to her until she was taken into custody, KIRO reported.


