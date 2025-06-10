Woman sues Costco for $14M, claims cabinet fell on her

A woman in California is suing wholesaler Costco for millions of dollars, claiming that a display cabinet fell on her, which caused severe injuries.

Sadie Novotny filed the lawsuit in April, after she said the liquor cabinet floor model fell on her a month earlier while shopping for a cabinet, USA Today reported.

Novotny claimed the crashing cabinet caused "multiple, permanent and catastrophic" injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

According to an incident report attached to her lawsuit, she caught it and pushed it back, but immediately after that, her shoulder, forearm, hand, fingers and lower back started hurting, NBC News reported.

Novotny is claiming general negligence, premises liability and products liability.

The suit says Costco "negligently failed to adequately manage and or operate their store and or their merchandise" and that it “negligently failed to train, manage and supervise their employees.”

She said the cabinet had thin legs and was on a worn wooden pallet, “in a dangerous and/or precarious position.”

USA Today and NBC News contacted Costco for comment and had not heard back from the company.

Novotny is asking for more than $14 million in damages, including $5 million for emotional distress and $5 million for pain, suffering and inconvenience.

The case is scheduled to be heard in September, SF Gate reported.

