Woman missing for days found alive in woods

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman who was missing for several days was found alive, lying under a tree in the woods of Mason County, Michigan.

Nancy Bloomquist, 74, had left the Little River Casino around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A seasonal homeowner reported a burned car on a private road. The car matched that of Bloomquist.

Police believe Bloomquist got lost on her way from the casino and ended up on the long, two-track driveway of a seasonal home, a residence not visited often by its owner. But the owner happened to stop by on Sunday and found the car.

“It’s just blind luck that the homeowner happened to come up and found the car on their property,” Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said.

A security camera recorded the car coming onto the property around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Bloomquist was seen leaving the car, but not returning.

She was found about 350 feet from her car on Sunday around 7:30 p.m., several hours after the search for her started. The drone that was being used was low on power but was able to use thermal imaging to find her.

News Release Sheriff Kim C. Cole SEARCH & RESCUE OPERATION At 1:57 PM on Sunday, April 6, 2025, Mason County deputies were called to a reported burned vehicle south of Countyline Road and west of Morton Road, in Mason County’s Grant Township. It was reported the vehicle matched that of a reported missing person out of the Norton Shores Police Department. A search was immediately started around the vehicle and surrounding area. The search included members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Grant Township Fire and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office DRONE unit. Norton Shores PD, the Little River Tribal Police and Manistee County SO also assisted at the scene. At 7:08 PM, the missing person was located by a drone roughly 150 yards from her vehicle in a heavily wooded area, lying next to a downed tree. It was confirmed this person was the missing person from Norton Shores Michigan. She was found alive and was talking with deputies at the scene. It was learned through interviews, surveillance video, and a trail camera near a seasonal home, that the victim left the Little River Casino on Thursday, presumably, to return to Norton Shores. She became lost and ended up on a long driveway of a seasonal home. While attempting to get turned around the vehicle became disabled and caught fire. The victim left the vehicle, however, forgot her cell phone in the vehicle. When she attempted to return to the car, she became lost. A trail cam captured the vehicle driving in and the victim walking out. Video evidence showed she did not return. She lay next to a downed tree, to seek shelter during the Thursday night rain. She became cold to the point that she could not get back to her feet Friday. She remained lying on the ground until found Sunday evening. In 2015 the MCSO received its first drone through a generous donation from a citizen. Today, the sheriff’s office has three drones purchased with the assistance of the Mason County Board of Commissioners and grants, and a team of deputies with specialized training in their operation. Most recently, the MCSO purchased equipment which allows internet access via Starlink satellites. With little to no cell phone service in that area, the drone team was able to access Starlink for connectivity to the drones. Posted by Mason County MI Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 7, 2025

Bloomquist said she got lost on the road, tried to turn the car around and it became disabled and caught fire. She left her car without her phone and became lost.

Even if she had her phone with her, there was little cell service in the area where she was lost.

She lay down next to a tree on Thursday night while it was raining, but she was not able to get back up on Friday because it got too cold overnight.

It was 27 degrees on Saturday morning. At one point, it was as cold as 22 degrees.

“She’s incredibly, incredibly lucky she’s still alive,” Cole said.

Bloomquist was taken to an area hospital to be treated for exposure.

© 2025 Cox Media Group