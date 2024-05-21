Woman, daughter fatally shot, 2 others injured during sleepover

Sleepover shooting: File photo. A corrections officer and her daughter were killed and two juveniles were wounded during a sleepover in North Carolina on Saturday. (Polack/Adobe Stock )

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman and her daughter were fatally shot and two juveniles were also injured after shots were fired at a sleepover on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle Hines, 37, of Reidsville, was killed, along with her daughter, whose name and age have not been released.

Hines, a Caswell County Correctional Center officer, and her daughter were pronounced dead at the scene, WXII-TV reported. Two other juveniles at the scene were transported to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to WGHP-TV.

According to WXII, the juvenile killed was a student at Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. The victim’s 17-year-old brother and a fifth grader at Stoney Creek Elementary in Reidsville were the other people injured, Caswell County Schools interim Superintendent Douglas N. Barker, told the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least 10 people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, WXII reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, Hines had been a correctional officer in Caswell County since December 2020, WGHP reported.

The suspect in the shooting, Anthony Lamont Siler, 36, fatally shot himself during a traffic stop initiated by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said in its news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

