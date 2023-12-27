Woman arrested after 3 newborn puppies found in dumpster A woman was arrested in Tampa, Florida after police connected her to three newborn puppies that were found in a dumpster. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TAMPA — A woman was arrested in Tampa, Florida after police connected her to three newborn puppies that were found in a dumpster.

Tampa Police Department said on Nov. 24, a witness reported that three newborn puppies were found in a garbage dumpster at 1512 North Clark Street. The witness reportedly told investigators that at least two of the puppies were zipped in plastic Ziploc-like bags.

The witness took the puppies to the Humane Society, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Police said that all three puppies later died.

Angela Giudice-Burris, 44, was arrested on third-degree aggravated cruelty to animals charge on Thursday, according to the newspaper.

Giudice-Burris was identified after a vehicle was captured on surveillance footage, police said, according to WFLA.

“It’s disturbing to see a case of animal abuse in our community,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will hold those accountable for their actions.”

Police said that Hillsborough County Animal Control went to her house and removed two adult dogs.