Woman accused of lighting fire on porch at house of people who thought were her friends, police say

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A woman is facing multiple charges after setting fire to a stranger’s porch in Burlington, Iowa on Tuesday.

Burlington Iowa Police Department said the fire happened around 4:30 p.m. The resident of the house contacted authorities after she got a motion alert on the security camera. She looked at the video from her security camera and reportedly saw a woman lighting a fire.

The resident claimed that she did not know the woman and never saw her before, police said.

Officers located the woman seen in the video. According to KWQC, she was identified as Michelle Young 46. She allegedly admitted to investigators that she started the fire.

Young said that she believed that the house belonged to a friend, the news outlet reported.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWQC, Young said she saw a sign that said “Witches Welcome” and lit some items she found on fire because she believed she was a witch. The items she lit on fire were miscellaneous and she picked up them while walking in the area, police said.

Young has been charged with reckless use of a fire and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said that she was found in possession of drug paraphernalia during her arrest.

The porch fire was put out quickly and the porch had minimal damage, police said.

