‘Winning is such a blessing!’: Man wins same lottery jackpot for 2nd time in 6 months

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A man did not just win a lottery game once but he won it twice within months in Southfield, Michigan.

The Michigan Lottery said a 59-year-old man matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers on Feb. 11 and won a $110,000 prize. The lucky numbers were 02-06-11-20-23.

It was his second time winning within six months. He bought his winning ticket at a BP gas station in Southfield.

The last time he had won was in September 2023 after he matched five numbers from the Aug. 31 drawing at the same gas station, WDIV reported.

“The first time I won I was able to pay off all my debt, now I get to have some fun! I don’t have any special plans for the money yet, I plan to sit back and just look at it in my bank account for a while,” the man said, according to lottery officials.

The lottery player has decided to remain anonymous when he went to claim his prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters, according to WDIV.

“After winning $110,000 back in August, I switched up my Fantasy 5 numbers,” the man said, according to lottery officials. “I took my tickets to the store to check and replay them. The clerk scanned the tickets and handed me one back and said: ‘I think you won big!’ I thought: ‘There is no way, I can’t be that lucky.’ I looked up the winning numbers, and sure enough, I had won again! I couldn’t believe it. Winning is such a blessing!”

