‘Why do chickens cross the road?’: Chicken leads police officer on chase

JONESBORO, Ark. — A chicken led a police officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas on a chase Sunday outside of a woman’s apartment.

“Why do chickens cross the road? Apparently, to sit on someone’s porch and not move,” Jonesboro Police Department said in a Facebook.

Police said that a resident came home and found a chicken sitting on the porch of her apartment and did not move.

The resident identified as Tia Dulaney by KAIT, said that she called animal control but no one picked up so she called the police department after waiting about five minutes for the chicken to leave.

Officer Nathan Swindle and his training officer went out to the apartment. Swindle got out of his car and went up to the chicken, according to the news outlet. The chicken however, had other plans.

“I was trying to shoo it off a little bit and it took off and so I was like, ‘Man, I gotta catch it,’ and so I immediately started running,” Swindle said, according to KAIT. He chased the chicken for about four minutes until the chicken decided to hide under a car in the area. Swindle used a stick to get it out i and it worked just no the way Swindle had hoped.

Bodycam footage obtained by the news outlet showed the Swindle chasing the chicken while laughing.

Eventually, the chicken was captured and returning to its home safely, police said.