‘We had to let him go’: Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever Ben dies after cancer diagnosis

Ben FILE PHOTO: ESPN sportscaster Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben look on before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The four-legged football fan Ben, the golden retriever of Kirk Herbstreit, died after being diagnosed with cancer.

The ESPN football analyst shared the news on X on Thursday, writing, “We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go.”

This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on… pic.twitter.com/jDvPTbNv2M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 7, 2024

Ben captured the hearts of football fans after accompanying Herbstreit on the College Game Day broadcast. He would also be on the field with the broadcaster before games or in the booth during them, USA Today reported.

TMZ reported that Ben was a favorite of not only the fans, but the players, coaches and the other broadcasters.

The 10-year-old canine ended up getting his own credentials for games and the “chief happiness officer” for the 2024 Rose Bowl Game.

Ben was on the field with Herbstreit at the Oct. 26 game between Texas A&M and LSU at Kyle Field.

The dog hadn’t been traveling as much as he had in the past due to the cancer and had lost the use of his hind legs. He was hospitalized on Monday night and was supposed to get a Vitamin C treatment to “flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance,” Herbstreit said on X on Monday.

I’ve had so many people asking me about Ben that I wanted to let you know-Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse. He has lost use of his back legs-almost like they’re paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn’t eaten in 3… pic.twitter.com/NTjX8Xc1zb — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 5, 2024





