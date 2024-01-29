Vânia Nonnenmacher, mother of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, dead at 75

Vânia Nonnenmacher: The mother of supermodel Giesele Bündchen died Sunday after a battle with cancer. She was 75. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vânia Nonnenmacher, the mother of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, died Sunday after a battle with cancer, according to a published report. She was 75.

Nonnenmacher’s death was confirmed in a statement released by Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, according to Entertainment Tonight. She died after being admitted to the hospital on Friday, People reports.

Bündchen, 43, has yet to comment publicly about her mother’s death, according to the magazine. A representative for the model also did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

Nonnenmacher was a retired bank teller, according to Vanity Fair. She raised Bündchen in what the website called a “hardworking middle-class family” in the town of Horizontina, Brazil.

Bündchen. the former wife of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has frequently paid tribute to her mother on social media, Entertainment Tonight reported.

