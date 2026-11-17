The Pan American Health Organization announced on Tuesday that the United States has officially lost its measles elimination status.

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CNN reported that the illness is now considered endemic after more than a year of continuous local transmission.

The agency said measles has also been reestablished in Mexico and Bolivia.

“Measles elimination is not a trophy that is won once and placed on a shelf,” Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO’s director, said, according to The Associated Press. “It is an achievement that must be safeguarded every day by closing immunity gaps and ensuring we reach every community.”

The U.S. had contained the highly contagious virus and declared it eliminated in 2000, The New York Times reported.

There were more than 7,700 cases of measles, including 10 deaths, since an outbreak in a Mennonite community in Texas in early 2025, according to the Times.

All but three states have at least one confirmed case of measles this year, according to the AP.

Canada lost the elimination status in 2025.

The AP reported that the PAHO expects the U.S., Mexico and Bolivia to submit plans “in the coming weeks” for how each plans to stop the spread of the illness for at least a year and regain elimination status.

The spread of measles has been attributed to vaccination rates falling not only in the U.S. but also globally.

It is typically one of the first vaccine-preventable diseases to gain a foothold when vaccinations wane, the AP reported.

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